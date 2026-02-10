Cities In Azerbaijan Focus On Green Energy And Climate Adaptation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The significant share of energy consumption in Azerbaijan's cities makes the development of Sustainable Energy and Climate Action Plans (SECAPs) especially urgent. These plans enable local authorities to implement targeted, systematic measures to address the impacts of climate change.

As reported by AzerNEWS, Maksim Vereshchak, Local Sustainable Development Coordinator for the Covenant of Mayors - East initiative, emphasized the importance of SECAP for Azerbaijani municipalities.

“Among climate risks in Azerbaijan, extreme heat is particularly critical,” Vereshchak said.“During the summer, sudden heatwaves seriously affect living conditions, energy systems, and public infrastructure in cities. Therefore, adaptation measures to heatwaves need to be planned across multiple sectors under SECAP. The plan not only addresses climate impacts but also considers social challenges. Energy poverty is a pressing issue in Azerbaijan: vulnerable groups often cannot access sufficient energy resources. This must be factored into local action plans.”

Vereshchak highlighted that all SECAPs developed under the Covenant of Mayors should include ambitious targets:“Projects outlined in SECAP should achieve at least a 40% reduction in carbon emissions and 30% energy savings. Thermal insulation of schools, hospitals, and other public buildings is one of the most effective tools for Azerbaijani cities. Such projects reduce energy costs while increasing buildings' resilience to both winter cold and summer heat, directly improving citizens' quality of life. With support from the European Union and existing programs, developing these action plans requires virtually no local funding, and full technical assistance is provided.”

The initiative positions Azerbaijan's municipalities to lead on climate adaptation and sustainable energy, combining environmental, social, and economic benefits at the local level.