ASE Up 0.2%, Turnover At JD6.9M

Amman, Feb. 10 (Petra) -- Trading volume of the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) totaled JD6.9 million on Tuesday, with 3.2 million shares traded through 2,775 transactions.The ASE general price index closed at 3,607 points, up 0.2%, compared with the previous session.Of the 101 companies traded, 41 rose and 27 fell, compared with their earlier performance.By sector, the financial and industrial indexes increased 0.30% and 0.28%, respectively, while the services index edged down 0.06%.

