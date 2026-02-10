Heavy Gunfire Heard Near Central Prison In Guinea's Capital

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Conakry: Heavy security was deployed Tuesday after automatic gunfire rang out near Conakry's central prison in the Guinean capital's administrative centre where the presidency is located, according to an AFP journalist and witnesses.

The reason for gunfire in the west African nation, which is ruled by strongman Mamady Doumbouya, was not immediately clear.

"I heard the sound of vehicles speeding by, I rushed to the window and heard automatic gunfire," said Thierno Balde, an accountant who works in the neighbourhood, confirming similar accounts by other witnesses.

Neighbours of the prison said the shooting began shortly before 9:00 am (local and GMT) and lasted just more than a half hour.

Security blocked access to the area late Tuesday morning, although all routes to the prison were later reopened, an AFP journalist saw.

At least three armoured vehicles belonging to the special forces were also visible in front of the prison and three ambulances were seen leaving it.

Abdouramane Doukoure, a retired civil servant, said he was heading past the prison in a car when he "heard the gunshots. Since there was a traffic jam, we all rushed in different directions to escape."

Another resident, whose home is next to the prison, reported hearing gunfire inside the facility but "as we speak, things have calmed down".

"We don't know for how long," the resident added.