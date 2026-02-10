MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers will sponsor food and drinks for volunteers participating in the ASEZ WAO Green Earth Street Cleanup on W. Hardy Street in Houston on February 15th, supporting a community-wide effort to promote environmental stewardship and neighborhood pride.

Organized by ASEZ WAO, a youth-led international volunteer organization focused on sustainability and civic engagement, the cleanup will bring together residents and volunteers to remove litter, restore public spaces, and encourage long-term care for local streets and green areas.

Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers, a woman-led firm with a growing presence in Texas, regularly supports initiatives aimed at improving safety, health, and quality of life in the communities it serves.

“Our team believes in showing up for the neighborhoods we represent,” said Amanda Demanda, founder of Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers.“We are proud to support ASEZ WAO and the volunteers who are making a tangible difference on W. Hardy Street.”

Firm representatives will attend the event to thank volunteers and support the day's activities.

The cleanup is part of ASEZ WAO's broader Green Earth initiative, which promotes environmental awareness and hands-on service in cities around the world.

About Amanda Demanda

Amanda Demanda is the founder of Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers and a nationally recognized trial attorney and legal-marketing innovator whose practice includes a strong focus on serious and catastrophic commercial truck accident litigation. Known for blending courtroom skill with strategic insight, she has built one of Florida's most visible law firms while bringing a people-first, safety-driven approach to complex trucking and personal injury cases.

Media Contact:

Bridget Mercuri

Public Relations and Earned Media Director

AMPLIFY

Email: ...