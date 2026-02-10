403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Snap Inc. Signs Two Strategic MoUs with Qatar’s Government Communications Office to Advance Creator and Media Ecosystem at Web Summit Qatar 2026
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Doha, Qata– – 9 February 2026
The MoUs outline a multi-year collaboration focused on creator innovation, digital storytelling, and talent development, positioning Doha as a regional and global hub for the creator economy, advertising, and media excellence.
Advancing the Creator Ecosystem
Under the first MoU, Snap Inc. and the GCO will explore a long-term partnership to’host Snap’s Creators Summit in Doha for three consecutive years starting in 2026. Building on the success of the 2025 Snap Creators Summit which marked the first time the event was hosted in the Middle East and brought together leading creators from the region and around the world, the initiative aims to support the continued growth, visibility, and engage’ent of Snap’s creator community both regionally and globally.
The collaboration will also explore opportunities to further s’rengthen Doha’s position as a center for creator innovation, culture, and digital storytelling through high-impact programming hosted in Qatar.
Strengthening Media, Advertising, and Talent Development
The second MoU focuses on developing and strengthening Qatar’s advertising and media ecosystem, with an emphasis on digital media, creativity, and innovation. Planned initiatives include the design and delivery of workshops covering advertising, media strategy, digital platforms, creator-driven storytelling, and industry best practices.
The partnership will also apply an internship and talent development programs aimed at identifying, training, and mentoring emerging Qataris and non Qataris professionals and fresh Graduates in media, advertising, and communications, while supporting the professional development of the next generation of media leaders through practical experience and industry exposure. In addition, the collaboration will promote knowledge-sharing and best-practice exchange between global digital platforms and Qat’r’s local media and advertising community.
Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani, Director of the Government Communications Office and Chairman of the Permanent Web Summit Qatar Organizing Committee, said: “We are committed to shaping a creator ecosystem that is innovative, globally connected, and driven by talent, in line with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030. As our partnership with Snap Inc. continues to evolve, these MoUs underscore our shared focus on developing human capital, advancing innovation, and enabling the ’egion’s talent through new models for digital media and content creation, reinforci’g Qatar’s role in shaping the future of the creator economy at both regional and glob”l levels.”
Commenting on the partnership, Hussein Freijeh, Vice President of Snap Inc. MENA & APAC, said: “Qatar has consistently demonstrated a clear vision for building a future-ready digital and creative economy. Through these MoUs, we are deepening our long-term commitment to the country by supporting creators, developing media talent, and sharing regional best practices that help the next generation of storytellers and advertis’rs thrive. We’re excited to continue working with the Government Communications Office to position Doha as a global destination for creator innovation and digit”l storytelling.”
The MoUs mark another’step in Snap Inc.’s continued investment in the region,’aligning with Qatar’s national priorities around digital transformation, talent development, and creative economy growth.
The MoUs outline a multi-year collaboration focused on creator innovation, digital storytelling, and talent development, positioning Doha as a regional and global hub for the creator economy, advertising, and media excellence.
Advancing the Creator Ecosystem
Under the first MoU, Snap Inc. and the GCO will explore a long-term partnership to’host Snap’s Creators Summit in Doha for three consecutive years starting in 2026. Building on the success of the 2025 Snap Creators Summit which marked the first time the event was hosted in the Middle East and brought together leading creators from the region and around the world, the initiative aims to support the continued growth, visibility, and engage’ent of Snap’s creator community both regionally and globally.
The collaboration will also explore opportunities to further s’rengthen Doha’s position as a center for creator innovation, culture, and digital storytelling through high-impact programming hosted in Qatar.
Strengthening Media, Advertising, and Talent Development
The second MoU focuses on developing and strengthening Qatar’s advertising and media ecosystem, with an emphasis on digital media, creativity, and innovation. Planned initiatives include the design and delivery of workshops covering advertising, media strategy, digital platforms, creator-driven storytelling, and industry best practices.
The partnership will also apply an internship and talent development programs aimed at identifying, training, and mentoring emerging Qataris and non Qataris professionals and fresh Graduates in media, advertising, and communications, while supporting the professional development of the next generation of media leaders through practical experience and industry exposure. In addition, the collaboration will promote knowledge-sharing and best-practice exchange between global digital platforms and Qat’r’s local media and advertising community.
Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani, Director of the Government Communications Office and Chairman of the Permanent Web Summit Qatar Organizing Committee, said: “We are committed to shaping a creator ecosystem that is innovative, globally connected, and driven by talent, in line with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030. As our partnership with Snap Inc. continues to evolve, these MoUs underscore our shared focus on developing human capital, advancing innovation, and enabling the ’egion’s talent through new models for digital media and content creation, reinforci’g Qatar’s role in shaping the future of the creator economy at both regional and glob”l levels.”
Commenting on the partnership, Hussein Freijeh, Vice President of Snap Inc. MENA & APAC, said: “Qatar has consistently demonstrated a clear vision for building a future-ready digital and creative economy. Through these MoUs, we are deepening our long-term commitment to the country by supporting creators, developing media talent, and sharing regional best practices that help the next generation of storytellers and advertis’rs thrive. We’re excited to continue working with the Government Communications Office to position Doha as a global destination for creator innovation and digit”l storytelling.”
The MoUs mark another’step in Snap Inc.’s continued investment in the region,’aligning with Qatar’s national priorities around digital transformation, talent development, and creative economy growth.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment