King Charles Confronted Over Andrew’s Epstein Relation
(MENAFN) King Charles was interrupted by a heckler on Monday while greeting the public in England, though members of the crowd quickly booed the man for shouting questions about former Prince Andrew’s links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The incident took place at Clitheroe train station when the heckler shouted: “How long have you known about Andrew?” Despite the disruption, Charles continued to meet members of the public before attending meetings with community groups inside the town’s cathedral.
This marked the second similar occurrence in a week. During a visit to Dedham, England, last week, a man shouted: “Charles, Charles – have you pressurized the police to start investigating Andrew?” On both occasions, the king did not respond and carried on with his scheduled public engagements.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 65, withdrew from royal duties in 2019 after his connections to Epstein became widely known. In 2022, he settled a civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who accused Epstein of trafficking her to Andrew when she was 17. Giuffre passed away last year, and her forthcoming posthumous memoir reportedly contains new claims regarding Andrew.
Amid mounting allegations, Andrew also gave up his other royal titles, including the Duke of York. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing, and the settlement did not include an admission of liability.
