Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Appoints Rashad Ismayilov As Minister Of Ecology And Natural Resources

President Ilham Aliyev Appoints Rashad Ismayilov As Minister Of Ecology And Natural Resources


2026-02-10 07:06:07
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Rashad Ismayilov has been appointed Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

MENAFN10022026000187011040ID1110720536



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search