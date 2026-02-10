MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Theralase(R) Bladder Cancer Clinical Data to be Presented at the 2026 American Urological Association Annual Meeting

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Theralase® Technologies Inc. (TSXV: TLT) (OTCQB: TLTFF) (" Theralase® " or the " Company "), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of energy-activated small molecules for the safe and effective destruction of cancer, bacteria and viruses, is pleased to announce that its interim clinical data has been selected for presentation at the American Urological Association (" AUA ") Annual Meeting.

The program committee of the AUA has accepted Theralase®'s abstract titled, " Interim Analysis of Light-Activated TLD-1433 in a Phase II Clinical Study of BCG-Unresponsive Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Carcinoma In-Situ" for an interactive poster presentation at the 2026 AUA Annual Meeting to be held in Washington, DC, from May 15th to 18th, 2026.

The interim clinical data from Theralase®'s international, multicenter Phase II Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (" BCG ")-Unresponsive Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (" NMIBC ") Carcinoma In-Situ (" CIS ") study (" Study II ") will be presented by principal investigator Dr. Wassim Kassouf in an interactive poster presentation.

Enrollment has been completed in Study II and Theralase® expects to commence submission of the clinical data in a rolling review to Health Canada and the FDA in 3Q2026. Pending regulatory approval, expected in 2027, this innovative technology represents an opportunity for a significant advancement in bladder cancer therapy, providing a safe and effective treatment for patients, who have exhausted their standard of care therapeutic options and are facing radical cystectomy (bladder removal).

The interim clinical data supports the safety and efficacy of the treatment with 2 out of 3 patients obtaining a complete response and 2 out of 5 patients maintaining that complete response for 15 months or more. In post study analysis, 1 out of 5 patients demonstrated a duration of response of 3 years or greater with a single treatment.

These interim findings are encouraging in support of the use of light-activated Ruvidar® by the international urology community to safely and effectively treat patients inflicted with BCG-Unresponsive NMIBC CIS, helping to revolutionize the treatment landscape for bladder cancer.

Wassim Kassouf, MD, PhD, FRCSC, a urologic surgeon in the Department of Surgery, Division of Adult Urology at McGill University Health Centre, Stephen Jarislowsky Chair in Urology and Professor, Department of Surgery, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, McGill University stated, "My colleagues and I are pleased that our clinical research has been accepted in an interactive poster presentation at the AUA Annual Meeting. The interim clinical data of 78 patients, who have completed the study, demonstrates meaningful safety and efficacy in the use of light-activated Ruvidar®, as a treatment for BCG-Unresponsive NMIBC CIS, thus helping patients to preserve their bladders and maintain their quality of life."

Arkady Mandel, MD, PhD, DSc, Chief Scientific Officer, Theralase® stated, "Light-activated Ruvidar® has delivered a high efficacy, significant duration of response and favourable safety profile in BCG-Unresponsive NMIBC CIS patients treated in Canada and the US. The interim clinical data supports the use of light-activated Ruvidar® in the treatment of patients with high-grade, high-risk NMIBC. The treatment is completed within a few hours and is suitable for patients, who have not responded to previous therapies and who are currently facing a life-altering option, such as a radical cystectomy."

Roger DuMoulin-White, BSc, P.Eng, Pro, Chief Executive Officer, Theralase® stated, "The acceptance of the Theralase® abstract for interactive poster presentation at the AUA Annual Meeting provides an opportunity for Theralase® to showcase the Study II clinical data to an international clinical audience. Patient enrollment has been completed, with clinical data submission planned in a rolling review to Health Canada and the FDA, commencing in 3Q2026. Pending successful regulatory approval, expected in 2027, Theralase® plans to make this technology commercially available to the entire urological community, commencing with Canada and the United States."

About the AUA:

The AUA Annual Meeting is one of the world's largest gatherings of urological professionals, bringing together leading researchers, clinicians and industry experts to share the latest advancements in urological care and research. The AUA is a premier urologic association that has been supporting the specialty of urology for over a century and is dedicated to promoting the highest standards of urological clinical care through education, research and the formulation of health care policy.

About Study II:

Study II utilizes the therapeutic dose of the patented drug, Ruvidar® (TLD-1433) activated by the patented study device, the TLC-3200 Medical Laser System. Study II has enrolled and treated 90 BCG-Unresponsive NMIBC CIS patients in 12 clinical study sites located in Canada and the United States.

About NMIBC:

NMIBC is a form of bladder cancer that is found in the inner layer cells of the bladder and does not invade into or beyond the muscle wall.2In the United States, bladder cancer is the sixth most common cancer,3 fourth among men4 and it is estimated that there will be approximately 84,870 new cases of bladder cancer in the U.S. in 2025.4 Historically, 75% of bladder cancer presents as NMIBC.5In patients with high-risk NMIBC, intravesical BCG remains the first-line standard-of-care; however, approximately one third of patients with NMIBC will not respond to BCG therapy and 50% of those with an initial response will experience recurrence or progression of their disease.6 Current treatment options for BCG-unresponsive patients are very limited and National Comprehensive Cancer Network guidelines recommend cystectomy (partial or complete removal of the bladder).7

About Ruvidar®:

Ruvidar® is a small molecule activated by energy, intended for the safe and effective destruction of cancer, bacteria and viruses.

About Theralase® Technologies Inc.:

Theralase® is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of energy-activated small molecules for the safe and effective destruction of cancer, bacteria and viruses.

