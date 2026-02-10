403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Promotes Inclusive, Innovative Asia-Pacific Vision
(MENAFN) China on Tuesday called for the development of a “universally beneficial and inclusive” Asia-Pacific region, while encouraging economies in the region to speed up digital, smart, and environmentally friendly transitions, according to official statements.
Speaking at the first gathering of senior officials from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in the southern city of Guangzhou, Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighted innovation as a key engine for future growth across APEC economies.
China currently holds the rotating chairmanship of the 21-member APEC grouping, marking the third time the world’s second-largest economy will host the organization’s annual summit since 2001.
Wang pointed to the mixed impact of globalization, saying, “While economic globalization has fueled trade prosperity and economic growth, it has also brought about uneven development as a result of global resource allocation.”
He said APEC members “should act on the principle of universal benefit and inclusiveness, explore paths to regional economic integration that is more balanced and sustainable, and push economic globalization forward along a healthy track.”
Emphasizing the importance of stability and prosperity in the region, Wang called on member economies to foster a more open and connected Asia-Pacific. He stressed that “Our vast landmass and the expansive ocean offer limitless space for economic cooperation; openness is the lifeblood of APEC economies.”
APEC economies together represent about 40 percent of the global population, account for more than 60 percent of worldwide economic output, and generate nearly half of global trade.
Wang also noted that global economic momentum is increasingly shifting toward the Asia-Pacific, saying economic activity was “gravitating toward the Asia-Pacific” region.
Speaking at the first gathering of senior officials from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in the southern city of Guangzhou, Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighted innovation as a key engine for future growth across APEC economies.
China currently holds the rotating chairmanship of the 21-member APEC grouping, marking the third time the world’s second-largest economy will host the organization’s annual summit since 2001.
Wang pointed to the mixed impact of globalization, saying, “While economic globalization has fueled trade prosperity and economic growth, it has also brought about uneven development as a result of global resource allocation.”
He said APEC members “should act on the principle of universal benefit and inclusiveness, explore paths to regional economic integration that is more balanced and sustainable, and push economic globalization forward along a healthy track.”
Emphasizing the importance of stability and prosperity in the region, Wang called on member economies to foster a more open and connected Asia-Pacific. He stressed that “Our vast landmass and the expansive ocean offer limitless space for economic cooperation; openness is the lifeblood of APEC economies.”
APEC economies together represent about 40 percent of the global population, account for more than 60 percent of worldwide economic output, and generate nearly half of global trade.
Wang also noted that global economic momentum is increasingly shifting toward the Asia-Pacific, saying economic activity was “gravitating toward the Asia-Pacific” region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment