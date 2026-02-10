403
Kuwait's NDHR, OHCHR Discuss Technical Coop., Expertise Exchange
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's National Diwan for Human Rights (NDHR) met Wednesday a delegation from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) for Middle East and North Africa to discuss ways to strengthen technical cooperation and exchange expertise.
NDHR said in a press statement the meeting, held to support institutional partnerships and engage with relevant UN mechanisms, covered specialized capacity-building and follow-up on UN human rights mechanisms, particularly the Universal Periodic Review (UPR).
The talks also reviewed the NDHR's institutional role in monitoring, follow-up and coordination as an independent national body.
Both sides underlined the importance of enhancing cooperation and sharing expertise to support national human rights efforts and strengthen commitment to internationally recognized standards and principles.
The meeting reflects the NDHR's keenness to expand partnerships with relevant international and regional organizations and to actively engage in the international human rights system, the statement said.
The delegation was received by Minister Plenipotentiary Anas Al-Shaheen, head of NDHR's tripartite committee overseeing its Diwan's affairs, along with several Diwan officials. (end)
