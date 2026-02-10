Apellis Pharmaceuticals To Host Conference Call On February 24, 2026, To Discuss Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS) today announced that the company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To access the live call by phone, please pre-register for the call here. A live audio webcast of the event and accompanying slides may also be accessed through the“Events and Presentations” page of the“Investors and Media” section of the company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Apellis

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company leading the way in complement science to develop life-changing therapies for some of the most challenging diseases patients face. We ushered in the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years and now have two C3-targeting medicines approved to treat four serious diseases. Breakthroughs for patients include the first-ever therapy for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness, and the first treatment for patients 12 and older with C3G or primary IC-MPGN, two severe, rare kidney diseases. We believe we have only begun to unlock the potential of targeting C3 across many serious diseases. For more information, please visit or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

