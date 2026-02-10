Apellis Pharmaceuticals To Host Conference Call On February 24, 2026, To Discuss Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results
To access the live call by phone, please pre-register for the call here. A live audio webcast of the event and accompanying slides may also be accessed through the“Events and Presentations” page of the“Investors and Media” section of the company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.
About Apellis
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company leading the way in complement science to develop life-changing therapies for some of the most challenging diseases patients face. We ushered in the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years and now have two C3-targeting medicines approved to treat four serious diseases. Breakthroughs for patients include the first-ever therapy for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness, and the first treatment for patients 12 and older with C3G or primary IC-MPGN, two severe, rare kidney diseases. We believe we have only begun to unlock the potential of targeting C3 across many serious diseases. For more information, please visit or follow us on LinkedIn and X.
Investor Contact:
Eva Stroynowski
...
617.938.6229
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment