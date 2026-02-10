Theradep Introduces Biodeptm Medical-Grade Collagen Coated Microplates, Revolutionizing Microplates For Live Cell Assays

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- TheraDep today announced the launch of BioDepTM Medical-Grade Collagen Coated Microplates, a disruptive advancement revolutionizing microplate coating by combining clinically trusted collagen with precision nano-thin coating technology. BioDep is engineered to deliver superior biological functionality, optical performance, and well-to-well consistency for live cell growth and functional assays.

BioDep microplates are coated with medical-grade collagen that maintains its native triple-helical structure, creating a surface that supports robust cell attachment, growth, and function. This same collagen technology is clinically trusted in more than 40 million medical procedures, bringing a proven safety and performance profile into research, translational, and preclinical workflows.

TheraDep's proprietary nano-thin coating process applies an ultra-uniform collagen layer across every well, representing a disruptive departure from traditional thick and variable coatings. The result is strong adhesion, low variability, and exceptional well-to-well consistency-critical for reproducible data, high-confidence screening, and scalable assay development.

“BioDep is revolutionizing microplate coatings by eliminating the trade-offs researchers have long accepted,” said Bryan Hoadley, CEO of TheraDep.“This is a game-changing platform that preserves native collagen structure, delivers consistent performance well to well, and provides the optical clarity required for today's most demanding live-cell and functional assays-while also being sustainable by design.”

Key features and benefits of BioDepTM Medical-Grade Coated Microplates include:

.Preserved native collagen helical structure for physiologically relevant cell behavior

.Ideal for live cell growth and functional assays, including adhesion- and signaling-based applications

.Exceptional well-to-well consistency, reducing experimental variability and improving reproducibility

.Nano-thin coatings that deliver high optical clarity for imaging and detection

.Strong, durable adhesion with low variability

.Shelf-stable at room temperature, simplifying storage and lab operations

.Sustainable by design, using nano-layer coatings to significantly reduce material use and environmental impact

BioDep microplates are designed to integrate seamlessly into existing laboratory workflows, replacing conventional coating approaches with a state-of-the-art surface coating process that is superior in performance-enabling researchers to generate more reliable data with greater confidence and lower environmental impact.

BioDepTM Medical-Grade Coated Microplates are available now. For more information, visit [ ] or contact [...].

________________________________________

About TheraDep

TheraDep is a life sciences company focused on disruptive nano-coating technologies that improve biological performance, consistency, and sustainability across research and clinical applications. Its patented single-step, automated deposition process allows for the direct application of nano-meter thin biologics and drugs onto virtually any surface - enabling new classes of functionalized materials and medical coatings. The company partners globally with medical device, endovascular, and labware companies to deliver customized, high-performance solutions. By combining clinically proven materials with precision nano-engineering, TheraDep is revolutionizing surface coatings from bench to bedside.