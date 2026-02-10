Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egypt: President El-Sisi Consults With The Prime Minister On Cabinet Reshuffle


2026-02-10 06:15:08
(MENAFN- African Press Organization) CAIRO, Egypt, February 10, 2026/APO Group/ --

This morning, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy said President El-Sisi consulted with Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, regarding a cabinet reshuffle of the current government.

President El-Sisi emphasized that the government, in its new composition, must work toward achieving several specific objectives across key areas, including national security and foreign policy; economic development; production; energy; food security, and social and human capital development. This is, in addition to new mandates that align with the purpose of this ministerial reshuffle.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

