Egypt: President El-Sisi Consults With The Prime Minister On Cabinet Reshuffle

This morning, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy said President El-Sisi consulted with Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, regarding a cabinet reshuffle of the current government.

President El-Sisi emphasized that the government, in its new composition, must work toward achieving several specific objectives across key areas, including national security and foreign policy; economic development; production; energy; food security, and social and human capital development. This is, in addition to new mandates that align with the purpose of this ministerial reshuffle.

