“Not On Talking Terms” Messi Distances Himself From Laporta Amid Barcelona Election Turmoil

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi will not be involved in the club's upcoming presidential elections, even as Joan Laporta stepped down on February 9 to seek re‐election. Laporta, serving his second term since March 2021, faces competition from Victor Font, Xavier Vilajoana, and Marc Ciria.

Messi's exit in 2021 remains one of the most contentious moments of Laporta's tenure. Despite assurances of a contract renewal, Barcelona's financial struggles prevented the club from offering a new deal, leading to Messi's emotional departure to Paris Saint‐Germain. Since then, Messi's relationship with Laporta has reportedly been frosty, with little communication between the two.

Now playing for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, Messi will not cast a vote in the March 15 elections. Reports suggest neither Messi nor his entourage will meet any of the candidates. Font, endorsed by former coach Xavi Hernandez, has said that one of his first actions if elected would be to reach out to Messi.

Barcelona confirmed the election schedule on their official website. With Messi set to play an MLS fixture against Charlotte the day before, and no provision for postal voting, the Argentine will remain a distant observer.

There is speculation that Messi could become more actively involved in future elections, as he intends to settle in Barcelona after his playing career. For now, however, he will watch from afar as Laporta and his challengers vie for the presidency.

Meanwhile, Messi is on the verge of a historic milestone. Entering the new MLS season, the 38‐year‐old is just two goals away from joining Cristiano Ronaldo as the only players to score at least 900 goals for club and country. Messi enjoyed a prolific 2025 campaign with Inter Miami, netting 43 times across competitions, including a league‐leading 29 in MLS, helping the Herons finish third before clinching the MLS Cup.