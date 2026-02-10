Fighting Ongoing In Northern Pokrovsk, Russians Attempting To Storm Hryshyne Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces said this on Facebook and released a video showing combat operations, Ukrinform reports.

In the area of responsibility of the 7th Rapid Response Corps, the operational situation remains difficult, the military said.

Over the past week, Ukrainian forces killed and wounded 386 Russian invaders, which is almost 25% more than in the week before.

Russian forces are trying to further advance in Pokrovsk. They are using infantry assault groups supported by unmanned systems. Fighting continues in certain areas of the northern part of the city.

Ukrainian National Guard wipes out Russian assault company near Pokrovsk

Concentrating in the northwestern part of Pokrovsk, the enemy is increasingly directing its infantry toward Hryshyne. In particular, Russian forces are attempting to storm the settlement from the eastern, northern, and southern directions, operating in small groups and trying to infiltrate between the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As reported, 168 combat engagements between Ukrainian forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the front line over the past day.