Two Killed In Israeli Drone Strike In Central Gaza

Gaza, Feb. 10 (Petra) -- Two Palestinian citizens were killed on Monday morning after an Israeli drone strike hit an electric motorcycle near the entrance to Al-Musaddar village in central Gaza, according to Palestinian sources.The sources added that a Palestinian woman was also killed by fire from an Israeli drone in the same village.

