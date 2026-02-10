The Dentist Vs. The Snore: Why La Jolla Patients Are Swapping CPAP For Mouthguards

MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 10, 2026 1:40 am - Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry of La Jolla introduces custom Oral Appliance Therapy, offering a sleek, silent alternative to bulky CPAP machines for those suffering from mild-to-moderate sleep apnea.

LA JOLLA, CA - For decades, the "gold standard" for treating obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) has been the Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machine. While effective, the treatment is notorious for its bulky masks, loud motors, and restrictive hoses that often lead to poor patient compliance. Today, Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry of La Jolla, led by Dr. Grey J. Cunningham and Dr. Sascha Emami, is challenging the status quo by bringing Dental Sleep Medicine to the forefront of the coastal community.

The Hook: A New Era of Dental Sleep Medicine

The clinical team is highlighting a significant shift in sleep health: the rise of Oral Appliance Therapy (OAT). Unlike the cumbersome CPAP, OAT involves a small, custom-fitted device-similar to a sports mouthguard or an orthodontic retainer-worn only during sleep.

The device works by gently supporting the jaw in a forward position, which keeps the airway open and prevents the soft tissues from collapsing. For patients diagnosed with mild-to-moderate sleep apnea, this high-tech dental solution is increasingly replacing the machine, offering a "silent" alternative that is portable, easy to clean, and entirely electricity-free.

The "Silent Bedroom Revolution"

Beyond the clinical benefits, Dr. Cunningham and Dr. Emami are witnessing what they call "The Silent Bedroom Revolution." Snoring is often dismissed as a nuisance, but it is frequently a primary symptom of OSA and a major source of relationship strain. By eliminating the cacophony of snoring and the mechanical hum of a CPAP motor, OAT is saving more than just health-it is restoring harmony to the household.

"A restful night's sleep shouldn't feel like a medical procedure," the practice notes. "When we provide a solution that is comfortable and quiet, we see a massive jump in patient compliance. People actually wear these devices, which means they are actually getting the oxygen their bodies need."

Safeguarding Heart Health Through Better Sleep

The transition to OAT is about more than just convenience; it is a critical intervention for systemic longevity. Chronic sleep apnea is a known precursor to hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and stroke. By treating the root cause of airway obstruction, the dentist La Jolla community members rely on is playing a pivotal role in preventative cardiology.

Dr. Grey J. Cunningham and Dr. Sascha Emami emphasize that the "snore" is often a cry for help from the heart. Through precision impressions and custom calibration, these oral appliances ensure that patients maintain consistent oxygen levels throughout the night, drastically reducing the strain on the cardiovascular system.

About Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry of La Jolla

Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry of La Jolla is a premier dental center located in the heart of La Jolla, California. Specializing in advanced restorative work, aesthetic enhancements, and Dental Sleep Medicine, Dr. Grey J. Cunningham and Dr. Sascha Emami provide a patient-centered approach to modern oral health. The practice is dedicated to integrating the latest dental technologies to improve the quality of life and longevity of its patients.