Spain Construction Equipment Industry Report 2025-2030 Featuring Prominent Vendors - Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo, Hitachi, Liebherr, SANY, XCMG, JCB, Kobelco, Zoomlion, Hyundai

The Spain Construction Equipment Market was sized at 26,800 units in 2024, and is projected to reach 34,966 units by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.53%.

In 2025, tariffs on imported construction equipment in Spain will moderately increase costs for manufacturers and contractors. Higher import duties on machinery from non-EU countries, particularly China and Japan, have raised equipment prices by 5-10%, pressuring project budgets. Domestic and EU-based suppliers benefit from reduced competition, while demand for used and locally refurbished equipment rises.



Earthmoving equipment accounted for the largest share of over 19% of the Spain construction equipment market in 2024. Excavators in the earthmoving segment accounted for the largest share in 2024. The country's investment in renovating its public infrastructure drives the growth of the Spain earthmoving market.

On the other hand, demand for material handling equipment is also growing due to the rising number of port expansion projects and development of warehouses and logistics parks across the country. In 2024-2025, Spain's railway expansion relies heavily on wheeled loaders for major construction, supported by record infrastructure funding and strong government backing.

The road construction equipment segment is estimated to reach USD 98 million by value by 2030. Spain's road rollers market is growing in line with large-scale road and bridge infrastructure projects, including both new construction and major rehabilitation between 2024 and 2025.

Spain's construction market is experiencing strong growth, driven by significant Government investment in infrastructure such as roads, railways, airports, and large-scale projects. This momentum is further supported by rising demand for housing, healthcare, and education facilities. Government-backed initiatives and EU funding are accelerating development, reinforcing Spain's commitment to modernizing essential infrastructure across sectors.

In 2024, Spain approved nearly 300 renewable energy projects backed by an $18.7 billion investment, significantly increasing demand for specialized construction equipment. This includes solar panel installation machinery for large-scale photovoltaic plants, wind turbine construction equipment for both onshore and offshore projects, and advanced tools for building energy storage facilities - supported by a $770 million government investment. The surge also emphasizes the use of sustainable construction tools, aligning with Spain's broader green transition and climate goals.

Companies adopt new strategies to get the maximum benefit of the growing demand for construction equipment Fusion Fuel and Toyota Material Handling Espana, SA, in March 2023, announced their collaboration to promote the development of green hydrogen fuel cell forklifts in Spain.

Yanmar made several strategic acquisitions to build its business in North America and Europe. It has a manufacturing unit present in Grand Rapids in the US, Crailsheim in Germany, and Saint-Dizier in France, in addition to Chikugo in Japan.

SPAIN CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo CE, Hitachi Construction Machinery, JCB, and SANY are the front-runners in the country's construction equipment market. These companies have strong market share and offer a diverse set of equipment in the Spanish construction equipment market.

Kubota, Manitou, LiuGong, Yanmar, Bobcat, & Toyota Material Handling are niche market players in the market. These companies offer low product diversification and have a strong presence in the country's market.

Liebherr, Kobelco, XCMG, Develon, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment, & Zoomlion are emerging in the market. These companies are introducing new technologically advanced products to challenge the market share of market leaders in the country's market.

Eurocomach, Hidromek, Wacker Neuson & AUSA have low product diversification; these companies are lagging in adopting new technologies used in construction equipment.

In January 2025, Caterpillar launched a new generation of Cat Telehandlers, including the TH0642, TH0842, TH1055, and TH1255 models. In May 2025, Caterpillar showcased new power generation products and technology updates at an event for European media held at its Demonstration Centre in Malaga, Spain. In 2025, CNH Industrial (CASE) launched the CASE CX210 ZQ zero-emission excavator, the CASE 421G wheel loader, and the CX38D mid-size excavator. These machines were made to meet European green rules and support the Spanish market. CASE also added smart, autonomous features to improve earthmoving and material handling work.

