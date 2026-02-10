Hussein Cancer Center Signs Cooperation Deal With Spain's AECID

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 10 (Petra) -- HRH Princess Ghida Talal, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation and Center, signed a partnership agreement with Spain's Secretary of State for International Cooperation, Eva Maria Granados Galiano, representing the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID), to support Jordan's breast and cervical cancer initiatives.The agreement will enhance early detection and prevention programs, expand community engagement, and improve access to healthcare services across the Kingdom.The new grant will fund a national project implemented by the Jordan Breast Cancer Program (JBCP) in Amman, Zarqa, Irbid, Ajloun, Tafila, and Aqaba. The initiative is expected to directly reach over 25,000 women through awareness campaigns, training, and early screening, while indirectly benefiting more than 2 million women nationwide.This partnership builds on a strategic collaboration between the Foundation and AECID since 2021, which has directly reached more than 130,000 women and indirectly impacted over 4 million through national awareness campaigns.The signing ceremony was attended by the Spanish Ambassador to Jordan Miguel de Lucas Gonzalez, alongside officials from Spain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and AECID.