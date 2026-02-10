21-Karat Gold Price Stands At JD 102.8 In Local Market

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 10 (Petra) -- The selling price of a gram of 21-karat gold, the most popular among citizens in the local market, stood at JD102.8 at jewelry shops on Tuesday, compared with JD 98.20 for purchases.According to a bulletin issued by the General Association of Owners of Jewelry and Goldsmith Shops, the selling prices per gram of 24-karat, 18-karat, and 14-karat gold were JD 117.7, JD 91.1, and JD 71.2, respectively.