Azerbaijan, U.S. Explore Roadmap For Robust Private Sector Partnership
According to the ministry, the delegation included executives and representatives from 31 companies, with discussions focusing on the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in energy, trade, transportation, logistics, and regional connectivity, including the TRIPP route. Economic investment in key sectors and strategic partnership initiatives was also highlighted.
The meeting reviewed follow-up actions from last year's Washington Peace Summit, emphasizing that the forthcoming Strategic Partnership Charter will further advance relations between Azerbaijan and the U.S.
Participants also exchanged views on Azerbaijan's role in regional energy security, the development of renewable energy resources, diversification of trade routes in the Middle Corridor, the country's favorable business and investment environment, and opportunities for new partnerships, alongside other areas of mutual interest.
