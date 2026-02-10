Tokayev Urges Reform Of Special Economic Zones To Attract Investments
“In China and Vietnam, such zones act as drivers of economic development. However, in Kazakhstan, the effectiveness of SEZs remains extremely low and does not align with the goals of the country's structural transformation. Over nearly 25 years, their contribution to GDP has been just over 1%, to exports 0.3%, and to attracting foreign investments 0.9%. The current SEZ model has exhausted itself,” Tokayev stated.
He emphasized that SEZs should become platforms for attracting investments, where new norms, tools, and service solutions are applied with subsequent scaling.
The president noted that approximately one trillion tenge (about $2 billion) in borrowed funds is proposed for infrastructure development within SEZs over the next three years.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment