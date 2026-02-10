Russian Strike On Odesa Region: Energy Facility Suffers Severe Damage
“Odesa region: The enemy has again attacked a DTEK energy facility. The damage is significant. Repairs will take a long time to restore the equipment to working order,” the message says.
Currently, energy workers are clearing debris at the attack site.Read also: Houses and railway infrastructure damaged in Sumy region by shelling, people injured
As reported, on February 7, Russian troops attacked DTEK thermal power plants in various regions of Ukraine; this is the tenth massive attack on the company's facilities since October 2025.
Photo: State Emergency Service
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment