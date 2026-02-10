Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Strike On Odesa Region: Energy Facility Suffers Severe Damage

2026-02-10 05:06:46
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the DTEK Group reported this on Telegram.

“Odesa region: The enemy has again attacked a DTEK energy facility. The damage is significant. Repairs will take a long time to restore the equipment to working order,” the message says.

Currently, energy workers are clearing debris at the attack site.

Read also: Houses and railway infrastructure damaged in Sumy region by shelling, people injured

As reported, on February 7, Russian troops attacked DTEK thermal power plants in various regions of Ukraine; this is the tenth massive attack on the company's facilities since October 2025.

UkrinForm

