Russian Strike On Odesa Region: Energy Facility Suffers Severe Damage

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the DTEK Group reported this on Telegram.

“Odesa region: The enemy has again attacked a DTEK energy facility. The damage is significant. Repairs will take a long time to restore the equipment to working order,” the message says.

Currently, energy workers are clearing debris at the attack site.

As reported, on February 7, Russian troops attacked DTEK thermal power plants in various regions of Ukraine; this is the tenth massive attack on the company's facilities since October 2025.

Photo: State Emergency Service