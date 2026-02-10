Professor of Law, University of Sydney

Professor Simon Bronitt is the Head of School and Dean of Sydney Law School commencing July 2019. Drawing on comparative and interdisciplinary perspectives, he has published widely on criminal justice topics ranging across terrorism law and human rights, comparative criminal law, covert policing, family violence, and mental health policing.

Recent publications include Rape Law in Context (The Federation Press, 2018), Principles of Criminal Law (4th ed, Thomson Reuters 2017) and Law in Context (4th ed, The Federation Press, 2012). Previously he served as Deputy Head of School and Deputy Dean (Research) in the TC Beirne School of Law at The University of Queensland (2014-2019), and the Director of the Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence in Policing and Security, hosted by Griffith University (2009-2014).

Before moving to Queensland in 2009, Professor Bronitt was a member of the College of Law at The Australian National University (1991-2009). During that time he served as Sub Dean in 1997-98, and was promoted to Professor in 2005. During his time at ANU, he held a number of research leadership roles, including Director of the National Europe Centre, an EU-funded centre in the Research School of Humanities (2003-2008), and Director of the Australian Centre for Military Law and Justice, ANU (2009).

His latest book, with leading feminist criminologist, Dr Patricia Easteal, is available from Federation Press: Rape Law in Context– Contesting the Scales of Injustice (Federation Press, 2018). A sample chapter can be downloaded here:,%20Rape%20Law%20in%20Context%20Chapter%209.



2014–present Professor, TC Beirne School of Law, The University of Queensland

2009–2014 Program director, The Centre of Excellence in Policing and Security 1991–2009 Professor, Australian National University College of Law

