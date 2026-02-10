MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Bayridge Resources Commences Advanced Geophysical Re-Interpretation at the Baker Lake Uranium Project

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Bayridge Resources Corp. (CSE: BYRG) (OTCQB: BYRRF) (FSE: O0K0) ("Bayridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced an advanced geophysical data processing and interpretation program at its Baker Lake Basin Uranium Project in the Kivalliq Region of Nunavut, approximately 60 kilometres south of Baker Lake.

Baker Lake Basin - Project Highlights



Approximately $7 million CAD in historical exploration value invested to date

Multiple drill-ready targets defined

Approximately 70 kilometres of unconformity strike length 30 high-priority uranium targets identified from historical airborne surveys

The current program is designed to further delineate and refine multiple uranium targets previously identified from historical airborne geophysical surveys, with a particular focus on areas where mineralized trends and conductive features were only partially resolved by earlier interpretations.

Initial review of the 7,851 line-kilometre 2008 Fugro airborne TEMPEST electromagnetic, magnetic, and radiometric datasets (Figure 1), together with historical interpretations, has confirmed the presence of numerous uranium-enhanced targets distributed across the Baker Basin property. Several of these targets extend beyond known mineralized showings and occur within structurally complex areas where earlier interpretations were constrained by the processing methodologies available at the time. The strength, continuity, and geological context of these responses are considered sufficiently compelling to warrant a modern, integrated re-interpretation using current geophysical techniques.







Figure 1: Airborne radiometric equivalent uranium (eU, ppm) and residual magnetic intensity images highlighting priority target areas.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The re-interpretation program, being conducted by Platform Geoscience Ltd., will apply advanced magnetic processing, three-dimensional magnetic vector inversion (MVI), Tau-based analysis of the electromagnetic data, and integrated interpretation workflows to better resolve structural architecture, conductive features, and target geometry across the project area.

"The Baker Basin hosts a large number of uranium-enhanced targets defined from historical airborne surveys," said Mark Richardson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Bayridge. "This program is designed to bring those targets into sharper focus by applying modern magnetic and electromagnetic interpretation workflows, improving confidence in target geometry, depth extent, and drill orientation."

Results from this work will be used to further prioritize targets in advance of planned field programs and drilling.

Community Relations Advisor

Bayridge is pleased to announce the appointment of Kasey Stone as Community Relations Advisor for the Baker Lake Uranium Project.

Ms. Stone is a geologist and educator with more than seven years of experience supporting mineral exploration through community engagement and public outreach. She has worked directly with Indigenous communities across Canada and with Inuit community members, educators, and youth in the Kivalliq Region of Nunavut. Her background combines hands-on exploration experience with community-focused engagement, strengthening Bayridge's commitment to respectful, transparent, and proactive engagement as exploration advances at Baker Lake.

"This program reinforces the technical foundation of the Baker Lake Uranium Project while supporting meaningful community engagement," said Saf Dhillon, President and CEO of Bayridge Resources Corp. "Bayridge remains committed to responsible exploration and building sustainable, long-term value."

Mark Richardson, PGeo., Vice President of Exploration (NAPEG #2451), is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has approved the technical content of this release.

About Bayridge Resources Corp.

Bayridge Resources Corp. is a green energy company advancing a portfolio of Canadian uranium projects. Its flagship Baker Lake Uranium Project (51% interest) comprises 83 contiguous claims covering 619 km2 in Nunavut's Kivalliq Region. Exploration has outlined a 75-km unconformity with multiple uranium targets supported by modern airborne geophysics and drilling.

