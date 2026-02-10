MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Neotech Metals Releases VR Resourses Shares from Escrow, Receives Funds from Warrant Exercise

Vancouver, British Columbia,--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTCQB: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) ( "Neotech" or "the Company" ) announces that it has amended the escrow terms set out in the letter of intent (" LOI ") dated February 12, 2024 between the Company and VR Resources Ltd. (" VR "), with respect to the Hecla-Kilmer (" H/K ") property, such that all shares issued to VR pursuant to the LOI that were subject to the previous contractual escrow will now be released from escrow and be free-trading immediately, replacing the previously stipulated 30-month escrow release period.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has received $133,500 in Canadian funds from the exercise of warrants.

2025 Hecla-Kilmer Drill Campaign Update

Neotech Metals completed approximately 8,000 meters of drilling this year at H/K, as well as re-logging and re-assaying approximately 1,900 meters of core drilled by the previous owner, VR Resources Ltd., between 2020-2023 for the full rare earth suite and is to be included in the Maiden Resource Estimate (" MRE "), expected to come in 2026.

Assays are currently pending on all samples and will be released upon completion.

About the Neotech Metals

Neotech Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing valuable mineral resources within promising jurisdictions around the world. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, Neotech is positioned to make a positive impact while maximizing the potential of its exploration properties.

The company has a diversified portfolio of Rare-Earth Element and Rare Metals projects, including the Hecla-Kilmer, located 20 km from the Otter Rapids 180MW hydroelectric power generation station and active Ontario Northway railway, along with its TREO and Foothills projects located in British Columbia. All three projects are 100% wholly-owned.

Qualified Person

Technical Information for this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. Jared Galenzoski VP Exploration, P.Geo., and Qualified Person, has reviewed and approved all of the data and statements made for this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.







