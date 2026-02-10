403
Qatar Promotes Healthy Active Lifestyle With Annual Sports Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Saud Al-Ajmi
DOHA, Feb 10 (KUNA) - As part of efforts to promote a healthy, active and sustainable lifestyle, Qatar is holding a sports day under the theme "I Chose Sports".
The 15th edition of the day, observed on the second Tuesday of every February, accommodates all ages as it is considered a public holiday, with ministries and various public and private sector bodies organize events for their employees and the public.
The sports day is a reflection of Qatar's commitment to spreading active lifestyle culture and instilling value of healthy balance in the Qatari community.
Various sporting events and entertaining activities will be taking part in Doha's public parks and sport facilities. (end)
