Ramallah Art Fair Chronicles Palestinians' Daily Life Under Israeli Occupation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- More than 150 artworks addressing themes of loss, displacement, identity, memory and daily life under occupation are on display at an exhibition organized by Zawyeh Gallery in the West Bank city of Ramallah, running until March 29.
The fifth edition of the Ramallah Art Fair, held this year under the title "Narratives Under Occupation," presents artistic visions that reflect hopes for a free future alongside resistance and steadfastness as central themes, according to a statement by Zawyeh Gallery.
The exhibition is divided into two main sections: contemporary art and rare works, offering visitors an opportunity to explore a wide range of new artistic projects, with several artists participating for the first time.
Gallery Director Yousef Hussein told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that the fair aims to provide a platform for young and emerging artists, highlighting diversity by allocating a dedicated space for each artist to present largely new works.
He added that visitors gain a rich overview of artists' ideas, techniques and creative development, stressing that the exhibition does not prioritize age or fame but places different artistic experiences side by side.
The "Rare Works" section features pieces by pioneering artists such as Kamal Boullata, Laila Shawa, Vladimir Tamari, Juliana Seraphim and Syrian artist Burhan Karkoutly, alongside works from the 1980s by prominent Palestinian artists including Suleiman Mansour, Nabil Anani and Taysir Barakat.
It also includes works by Shafiq Radwan, who lost his entire collection under the rubble of his home destroyed in Gaza.
In the contemporary section, two original works by Gaza-based artist Maisara Baroud from his series "I Am Still Alive" document the war in Gaza using black ink on paper after his studio was destroyed.
The exhibition also features sculptural works, photographic compositions, and paintings by emerging artists that further reflect Palestinian lived realities across generations and geographies. (end)
