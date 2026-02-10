Iran Security Chief In Oman As Nuclear Diplomacy Resumes

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)– A top Iranian security official arrived in Oman for high-level meetings as Tehran and Washington prepare to continue indirect negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme, talks seen as critical to preventing a new military escalation in the region.

Ali Larijani, secretary to the country's Supreme National Security Council, is expected to meet Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi. Oman has emerged as the principal intermediary between Iran and the United States, hosting recent rounds of quiet diplomacy in Muscat.

Iranian state media described Larijani's visit as“important” but did not detail the message he is carrying. Analysts believe he is delivering Tehran's response to last week's indirect talks with American officials, which both sides characterised as a preliminary but constructive step toward reopening sustained negotiations.

Those discussions come amid deep mistrust. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who led Iran's delegation in the latest round, called the meeting a“good start” and said both sides intended to continue. However, he reaffirmed Tehran's long-standing position that uranium enrichment remains a sovereign right and a non-negotiable element of Iran's civilian nuclear programme.

The nuclear diplomacy is unfolding under the shadow of military pressure. The United States has reinforced its presence in West Asia, moving the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, additional warships and warplanes into the region. Washington says the deployments are intended to deter conflict while preserving options should diplomacy fail. Recent incidents in and around the Strait of Hormuz-including the downing of a drone near the carrier and a confrontation involving a US-flagged vessel-have heightened tensions in one of the world's most sensitive shipping corridors. US authorities have issued fresh advisories urging American vessels to keep distance from Iranian territorial waters.

Memories of last year's 12-day Iran-Israel war continue to shape the talks. The conflict, which included US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and retaliatory Iranian operations, disrupted earlier diplomatic efforts and raised fears of a wider regional war. Iranian officials argue the episode underscored the need for security guarantees, while Washington maintains that pressure is necessary to curb Iran's nuclear capabilities.