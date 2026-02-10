Kiren Rijiju Releases Two Videos Of Lok Sabha Ruckus On February 4, Asks 'Who Can Justify Such Behaviours'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday released two videos of the Lok Sabha ruckus on 4 February, questioning the conduct of Congress MPs and saying the situation could have turned extremely ugly if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs had not been restrained and women MPs had been allowed to confront them directly.

“Congress Party is proud of the most degrading behavior by their MPs!! If we had not stopped all BJP MPs and allowed the Women MPs to confront Cong. MPs, it would have led to very ugly scene. We have very high consideration, to protect the dignity & sanctity of the Parliament," Rijiju said on X.

In a subsequent post, he mentioned,“Who can justify such behaviors from the Honb'le MPs? The direction from our leadership was very clear that we must maintain the dignity of the house and no BJP MP should get into physical confrontation with the rude opposition MPs.”

What happened?

BJP MPs wrote to Speaker Om Birla, accusing Opposition women MPs of surrounding the Prime Minister's seat and later aggressively moving toward the Speaker's chamber on 4 February. They called on the Speaker to take“the strongest possible action” against those involved in the alleged incident.

| BJP women MPs urge Speaker to act against Oppn leaders surrounding PM's seat

Women Congress MPs, in turn, sent a letter to Om Birla alleging that the ruling party had compelled him to make“false, baseless, and defamatory” allegations against them.

On Thursday, Birla said he had asked Prime Minister Narendra Mod not to enter the House to avoid any untoward situation, after receiving information that some Congress MPs might approach the Prime Minister's seat and“resort to an unprecedented incident”.

| Parliament Showdown: Can a Lok Sabha speaker be 'impeached'?

Rijiju also supported the complaint submitted by BJP women MPs to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accusing Congress MPs of overstepping parliamentary boundaries.

“The BJP MPs, especially the women MPs, have lodged a strong complaint to the Lok Sabha speaker against the behaviour of the Congress MPs. The Congress MPs crossed over to the Treasury side. They crossed the bench where the Prime Minister sits, and they went beyond towards the Treasury side, and they almost laid the siege of the entire area,” Rijiju stated.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was adjourned again on Tuesday until 2 PM after Opposition MPs protested at the Well of the House.

The Lower House had first been adjourned shortly after convening at 11 AM until 12 PM, and then again until 2 PM. Rijiju alleged that while several opposition parties are willing to debate the Union Budget 2026-27, the Congress is preventing Parliament from functioning.

(With inputs from agencies)