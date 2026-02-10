What Triggered Fresh Violence In Manipur's Ukhrul As Govt Imposes Curfew, 5-Day Internet Ban

Fresh violence in Manipur's Ukhrul district led to curfew and a five-day internet shutdown after armed miscreants allegedly burnt houses in Litan Sareikhong village. At least 21 homes were damaged, and residents fled in fear.

Fresh violence in Manipur's Ukhrul district has led to strict security measures, including curfew in affected areas and suspension of internet services for five days. Authorities said the steps were taken to restore peace after armed miscreants allegedly set several houses on fire, creating panic among residents.

Manipur | Internet suspended in Ukhrul District for 5 days view of the volatile law and order situation in Ukhrul District, there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, posts and video messages inciting... twitter/k5ExR8yAyq

- ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2026

The incident took place in and around Litan Sareikhong village in Ukhrul, where tension has been rising after recent clashes between members of the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities.

According to officials, armed groups allegedly torched multiple houses late on Monday night. Manipur minister Govindas Konthoujam earlier said that at least 21 houses were burnt and the situation remained tense.

भ/ड़की हिं/सा, घरों में लगाई आ/ग प्रशासन ने लगाया क/र्फ्यू, 5 दिन तक इंटरनेट बंद#ViolenceBreaksOut #ArsonReported #CurfewImposed #InternetShutdown #AdministrationAction #LawAndOrder #SecurityTight #BreakingNews #LocalUpdate #SituationUnderControl #Encounternews twitter/rEMJsJ2DuT

- Encounter India (@Encounter_India) February 10, 2026

10/02/2026Latest Update: #Litan, #Ukhrul,#Manipur!!#KukiNarcoTerrorists continue attacks in #Litan using sophisticated weapons. From where are these arms coming, and why is this being allowed? The Security Forces are mute spectators as far as #KukiNarcoTerrorists are... twitter/aD2Hqc39x1

- BeeThangjam (@beethangjam) February 10, 2026

Reports said miscreants also fired several rounds in the air, which caused fear across nearby villages. As the news spread, many residents hurriedly left their homes with essential belongings and moved towards safer areas, including parts of neighbouring Kangpokpi district. Some Tangkhul villagers were also reported to have temporarily moved out due to rising tension.

Police later said the situation, though tense, was largely brought under control after security forces reached the affected locations.

Curfew imposed and internet services suspended

Following the violence, authorities imposed curfew in parts of Ukhrul district to prevent further incidents. At the same time, the Manipur government ordered the suspension of internet services across the district for five days.

The order issued by the commissioner (home) said the recent developments had disturbed public peace and could lead to the spread of rumours. Officials said the internet shutdown was necessary to stop misinformation that could worsen the situation.

The Manipur government has temporarily suspended internet and data services, including broadband, VPN, and VSAT, across Ukhrul District for five days move comes as a preventive measure amid concerns that social media could be used to spread content inciting public unrest. twitter/hrrkoq5HUQ

- Arpana Baishya (@ArpanaSpeaks) February 10, 2026

Security deployment in the district has been increased, and forces have been placed in sensitive areas to maintain law and order.

Security personnel were rushed to Litan and nearby villages soon after the arson incidents. Senior officers are camping in the area and closely monitoring the ground situation. A Joint Control Room has also been set up at Litan Police Station to coordinate security measures.

Police said efforts are ongoing to ensure that no further violence takes place. Authorities added that overall law and order in the state during the last 24 hours remained normal despite the localised tension.

In a separate incident, a minor fire was reported around 12.10 am on Monday in K Lungwiram village, which caused partial damage to a house. Security forces reached the spot quickly and controlled the fire. The cause is still under investigation.

Restrictions announced by village organisations

Two Tangkhul Naga organisations, Katho Long and Katho Katamnao Long, reportedly announced restrictions on the movement of Kuki people in parts of Ukhrul and nearby Kamjong district following the recent clashes. This move has added to the tension in the hill areas.

Village bodies, including the Konsaram Village Authority, condemned the violence and appealed to both the state and central governments for immediate deployment of additional security forces and relief for affected families.

Panic among residents and overnight movement

Officials said the sound of gunfire near Litan Sareikhong created panic among villagers. Many families packed their belongings at night and moved to safer places. However, police later clarified that there was no large-scale displacement.

Authorities dismissed rumours circulating on social media that residents from some villages had fled in large numbers. They said only a few students and families shifted temporarily to rented places due to the start of the new school session.

Police urged the public not to believe or share unverified information.

Officials said the fresh unrest was linked to an earlier incident on Saturday night. A member of the Tangkhul Naga community was allegedly assaulted by a group of seven to eight persons at Litan village.

Initially, the matter was settled between the victim's side and the village chief, with an understanding that it would be resolved through customary practices. However, a follow-up meeting scheduled for Sunday did not take place.

Later, around midnight on Monday, several houses belonging to members of the Tangkhul Naga community were allegedly set on fire at Litan Sareikhong. In retaliation, a few houses belonging to the Kuki community were also reportedly torched in a nearby area.

Where were the Security Forces when NSCN IM led Tangkhuls attack and burnt Litan Sareikhong Kuki Village? The Tangkhul miscreants were given free hand by Litan Police and SFs and now when Kuki-Zo villagers step up to protect their village themselves, the Security Forces are after... twitter/LR2GVUfGZ7

- Tribal Herald (@TribalHerald) February 10, 2026

Search operations and recovery of arms

Security forces have intensified search and area domination operations in fringe and vulnerable areas across Manipur. During recent operations, police recovered arms and ammunition from the Ngarou Chengjel hill range near Nongdam village under Lamlai Police Station in Imphal East district.

Recovered items included one.303 rifle with a magazine, two 12-bore single-barrel guns, four 9 mm pistols with magazines, and 36 hand grenades.

Authorities said such operations are being carried out to prevent further violence and control illegal weapons.

In a separate development, Manipur Police arrested three active cadres of KCP (Apunba) in connection with a bomb explosion case in the Lilong Chajing area under Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West district.

The arrested persons were identified as Laishram Bulu Singh (39), Puyamacha David (22), and Ningthoujam Chalamba Singh (29). Police recovered a four-wheeler vehicle, a.45 pistol with a magazine, 17 rounds of ammunition, three mobile phones, a wallet with cash, an Aadhaar card, and other items.

Rescue operations and statewide security measures

Security forces also rescued two drivers whose truck had broken down near Lamlai Chingphei Kuki village under Litan Police Station in Ukhrul district. The rescued persons, identified as Chihanso Keishing (26) and Kanambuan Golmei (17), were safely taken to Yaingangpokpi Police Station.

Across Manipur, authorities have set up 115 nakas and checkpoints in both hill and valley districts to monitor movement. The movement of 306 vehicles carrying essential goods along National Highway-37 was ensured with strict convoy protection in sensitive stretches.

Authorities urge calm and verification of information

Police and district officials have appealed to residents to remain calm and cooperate with security forces. They have warned people not to spread rumours or share unverified videos on social media.

Authorities said security forces remain on high alert and efforts are ongoing to restore normal life in Ukhrul district. The administration's immediate focus is to prevent further clashes, protect affected families, and maintain peace in the region.