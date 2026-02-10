Odisha Girl Dies: Can Severe Head Lice Infestation Be Fatal? Experts Explain Rare Medical Risks

Twelve-year-old Lakshmipriya Sahoo died at Puri District Headquarters Hospital after severe complications suspected to be linked to long-term head lice infestation. She had suffered for months and was hospitalised after vomiting blood.

A 12-year-old girl died at the Puri District Headquarters Hospital on Saturday night after developing serious health complications that doctors suspect may be linked to a severe head lice infestation. Health authorities have ordered a detailed probe to find the exact cause of death.

The girl has been identified as Lakshmipriya Sahoo, a resident of Champagada Sahi under Balanga block in Odisha's Puri district. She was a Class VI student at a local school.

According to her family, Lakshmipriya had been suffering from lice infestation for the past few months. They said several attempts were made to treat the condition, but there was no clear improvement, according to a report by The Times of India.

Her mother, Satyabhama, said the infestation had badly affected the girl's scalp. Because of embarrassment and discomfort, Lakshmipriya started covering her head with a scarf while going to school.

In recent days, a strong foul smell was noticed from her scalp. Due to this, she stopped attending classes. Her mother said she had advised the child to shave her head, but she refused.

The family also said that Lakshmipriya had very thick hair, which made it difficult for them to realise how serious the infestation had become. She also avoided going outside because she felt uncomfortable and ashamed.

Health condition worsened before hospitalisation

On Friday, Lakshmipriya suddenly began vomiting blood. The family rushed her to the District Headquarters Hospital. Doctors prescribed medicines for lice treatment and also gave treatment to control the vomiting.

However, her condition continued to deteriorate. Despite medical care, she died on Saturday night.

Her death has shocked the local community and raised concerns about how a common problem like lice could lead to such serious complications.

Puri Chief District Medical Officer Dr Akshay Satapathy said the girl may have died either due to a reaction to medicines used for lice treatment or due to septicaemia caused by a severe scalp infection, according to a TOI report. He explained that repeated scratching can create wounds on the scalp, which can become infected. If such infections are not treated in time, they can spread in the body and become life-threatening.

He added that the exact cause of death can only be confirmed after a detailed investigation and medical review. He also said he did not yet have full details of the case.

Dr Chandra Sekhar Sirka, a dermatology professor at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, told The Times of India a secondary infection may have developed after the lice infestation.

Senior dermatologist Dr Maitreyee Panda also said that severe lice infestation can lead to serious health complications. She explained that infections can occur when the scalp is damaged due to constant itching and scratching. In rare cases, this may lead to sepsis, which is a dangerous body-wide infection.

Past study highlights rare but serious outcomes

A 2022 study titled The Darker Side of Head Lice Infestations, published in the journal Clinics in Dermatology, reported the death of a 12-year-old girl in Georgia. In that case, the child suffered an apparent cardiac arrest, and the secondary cause was found to be severe anaemia linked to extensive head lice infestation.

Experts say such extreme outcomes are rare but show that untreated or severe cases can sometimes become dangerous.

Head lice are usually a common and treatable problem, especially among school children. In most cases, they cause itching and discomfort but do not lead to serious illness. However, if the infestation becomes very severe and continues for a long time, constant scratching can create open wounds on the scalp.

These wounds can get infected by bacteria. If the infection spreads into the blood, it may lead to septicaemia, which is life-threatening. In rare situations, heavy infestation can also contribute to severe anaemia or other complications. Doctors stress that early treatment, good hygiene, and medical care can prevent such dangerous outcomes.