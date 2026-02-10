Emirates Ready To Take To The Field Ahead Of International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20 World Cup With Ad Campaign Featuring Suryakumar Yadav Reaching South African Fans

Emirates ( ) is batting strong, featuring Indian cricket star Suryakumar Yadav in its latest advertising campaign to debut ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

For almost three decades, Emirates has maintained one of the most consistent presences in world cricket. The airline has embedded itself into the fabric of the game through major ICC tournaments across more than ten cricket-loving nations, the kits of umpires and referees, in addition to being part of the moments that defined the collective thrill that united fans everywhere.

Yadav made his mark on present-day cricket with a fearless, unconventional batting style and impressive consistency, qualities that have earned him the ICC's number one T20 ranking. A key contributor to India's victories at the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup and the 2025 Asia Cup, the India T20I team captain established himself as one of the most respected players in the game today.

As an ode to the game of cricket, which Emirates has proudly supported for more than 25 years, the latest ad campaign features the modern-era cricket legend delivering his distinctive batting style during a match to a stadium filled with thousands of fans. The global ad campaign signifies the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup tournament, to audiences in cricket-loving nations and across the world, united in their passion for the sport.

Cricket continues to unite South Africans and fans across other African countries as the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 approaches, with communities coming together to celebrate the spirit of the game. From lively watch parties to everyday conversations, the region's deep-rooted love for cricket reflects both its passion for the sport and its growing presence on the global stage.

Passengers travelling from Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban and other African gateways on Emirates flights during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup can enjoy live match coverage on Emirates' ice entertainment system via Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra.

On being featured in Emirates' new ad campaign, Suryakumar Yadav said:“Cricket at the highest level is about preparation, adaptability, and the ability to perform under pressure. Emirates represents those same values in everything it does. As someone who travels extensively for the game, having consistency and comfort with world-class experiences makes a real difference. It's exciting to be associated with the brand in this campaign that has such a deep-rooted and authentic connection with cricket and its fans around the world.”

Boutros Boutros, Emirates' Executive Vice President for Corporate Communications, Marketing&Brand said:“There's a reason Suryakumar Yadav has captured the imagination of cricket fans everywhere. His game speaks for itself, and his appeal reaches far beyond boundaries. Through this latest ad campaign, we aim to connect with fans and share in our passion for the sport. Cricket remains one of our most enduring sporting partnerships, and we've stood alongside the sport and supported its growth, and we'll continue to invest in its future.”

About Emirates and Cricket:

Emirates has a long-standing association with the ICC and all its major events including the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, ICC Women's T20 World Cup and the ICC World Test Championship. The ICC partnership also sees Emirates featured on the official kit of the ICC Elite and International Panels of Umpires, having been the main sponsor of the Emirates Elite and International Panels of ICC Umpires since 2002, when the panels were formed to officiate Test Matches and One Day Internationals around the world. Alongside the Umpires, Emirates sponsors the Elite and International Panels of ICC Match Referees. Together with branding and media exposure to cricket fans around the world, Emirates also transports umpires and referees to international events as the Global Partner of the ICC.

Learn more about Emirates expansive sponsorship portfolio here ( ).