Trump Demands Stake in Canada-US Bridge, Threatens to Halt Opening
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has warned that he may prevent the opening of a major new bridge connecting Canada and the United States unless Washington receives compensation and a partial ownership stake, according to reports.
In a post on his Truth Social platform on Monday, Trump said he would not permit the Gordie Howe International Bridge – linking Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, Michigan – to open until the US is “fully compensated” and treated with “fairness and respect” by Canada.
“With all that we have given them, we should own, perhaps, at least one half of this asset. The revenues generated because of the US market will be astronomical,” he wrote.
Trump accused Canada of gaining disproportionately from the project, asserting that it was built with “virtually no US content” and alleging that a waiver issued under former President Barack Obama allowed Canada to bypass ‘Buy American’ requirements. He also reiterated past complaints regarding Canadian dairy tariffs, provincial limits on US alcohol sales, and Ottawa’s outreach to China.
The six-lane crossing, which began construction in 2018, is scheduled to open early this year after final testing and inspections. It is expected to become one of the busiest trade links between the two countries, with total costs estimated at $6.4 billion, up from an initial $5.7 billion.
According to the Canadian government, Ottawa fully funded the bridge, which will be publicly owned by Canada and the state of Michigan. Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens described parts of Trump’s post as “just insane,” noting that US steel was used on the Michigan side of the project.
