2 Day Family Office & Wealth Management Programme Training Course: Register Now For This In-Person Event - Dubai 22Nd-23Rd April, 2026

Join family members and family office representatives from around the world in this practical family office course led by a family office expert with over 30 years of international experience. Learn about the most effective ways of setting up a family office and managing the wealth, as well as the latest trends from the sector.

This practical family office training for family office representatives, family members and wealth managers explores the best strategies for setting up a family office, preserving family wealth and managing a modern family office.

You will have a chance to explore the family governance mechanisms, intergenerational wealth transfer, managing complexities of international wealth mobility and succession planning. You will also learn about the operational settings and asset allocation, cost and risk management, tax advisory and philanthropy.

Conducted by a family office expert with many years of experience in providing services for high net worth clients worldwide, this course focuses on the latest market trends and effective wealth preservation strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

What is a Family Office?



Evolution of the Family Office concept

History and origins

Typical objectives and structures

Overview of different operating models: single family office, boutique multi family office, financial services multi family office and wealth manager

Current issues and challenges The future - the changing role of the family office

Managing the Family office

The "make" or "buy" decision



Considerations when establishing a Family Office

Multiple family office vs private bank

Selecting advisors

Managing advisor networks - coordination and collaboration

The role of technology

Cost management

Risk management - wealth preservation and protection

Asset protection

Dealing with investments of passion Behavioural and emotional aspects to investment decision making

Family Governance and dynamics

The Family Constitution - formal or informal?



Structure and governance mechanisms

Performance Measurement and reward systems

How motivated are family members?

Dealing with "complex family structures" Conflict Management

Succession Planning

Transition management



Grooming the next generation(s)

Educating and training future family leaders

Intergenerational or multi generational planning? Distribution or growth?

An overview of the services of a Family Office

Investment strategy and asset allocation



Implementation and monitoring the portfolio management process

Access to alternative assets - special considerations for Family Offices

Tax management and advisory

Cash flow management and budgeting

Wealth structuring and fiduciary services

Multigenerational wealth transfer and succession planning

Financial planning and advisory

Philanthropy

Family Dispute Resolution

Residence and citizenship planning

Managing the Family Businesses

Legal support

Reputation management

Bookkeeping

Concierge Luxury Assets

Understanding Asset Allocation

Essential elements



The investment management process

The risks and rewards of Asset Allocation

The "process"

Types of asset allocation: strategic and tactical

Integrated Phases and cycles

Mechanics of Asset Allocation

The theoretical backdrop



Risk and return

Diversification, correlation and risk

Asset and Portfolio Risk

Optimisation

Rebalancing and reallocation

Relationship with other investment disciplines

Portfolio Construction Alpha generation

Valuation of the family business

Entry



Expansion

Exit

Mergers and acquisition Marriage

Trends in the Family Office industry

Developing new sources of knowledge

The "globalization" of the high net worth family

"Specialization" with multiple providers or "one-stop shop"

Networking groups

Speaker

The Course Director is currently working as a trainer and consultant focusing on the wealth management needs of high net worth private clients, their families and their businesses.

Prior to this Bill worked in the international private banking market for almost 30 years. His private banking career began with Royal Bank of Canada where he spent 15 years in a variety of senior roles covering all aspects of the international wealth management business both onshore (London) and offshore (Bermuda).

Bill has broad general wealth management experience but his particular area of expertise is developing financial planning solutions for international high net worth private clients and their businesses who have complex cross border planning issues. In addition to wealth structuring, tax and estate planning the practice also advises on the specific challenges in establishing and growing a successful family enterprise.

During his career Bill has had responsibility for designing and delivering financial education programmes for professional staff and wealthy families in the Middle East, Europe, USA, Canada, South America and Africa. Bill is currently developing and delivering training programmes for international banks, private banks, wealth managers, family offices, professional bodies and regulators covering a broad range of financial, investment and soft skills subjects.

Bill is a Chartered Accountant (FCA), Trust and Estate Practitioner (TEP) and Financial Planner (DipPFS).

