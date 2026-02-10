2 Day Family Office & Wealth Management Programme Training Course: Register Now For This In-Person Event - Dubai 22Nd-23Rd April, 2026
Dublin, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Family Office & Wealth Management Programme" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Join family members and family office representatives from around the world in this practical family office course led by a family office expert with over 30 years of international experience. Learn about the most effective ways of setting up a family office and managing the wealth, as well as the latest trends from the sector.
This practical family office training for family office representatives, family members and wealth managers explores the best strategies for setting up a family office, preserving family wealth and managing a modern family office.
You will have a chance to explore the family governance mechanisms, intergenerational wealth transfer, managing complexities of international wealth mobility and succession planning. You will also learn about the operational settings and asset allocation, cost and risk management, tax advisory and philanthropy.
Conducted by a family office expert with many years of experience in providing services for high net worth clients worldwide, this course focuses on the latest market trends and effective wealth preservation strategies.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
What is a Family Office?
- Evolution of the Family Office concept History and origins Typical objectives and structures Overview of different operating models: single family office, boutique multi family office, financial services multi family office and wealth manager Current issues and challenges The future - the changing role of the family office
Managing the Family office
The "make" or "buy" decision
- Considerations when establishing a Family Office Multiple family office vs private bank Selecting advisors Managing advisor networks - coordination and collaboration The role of technology Cost management Risk management - wealth preservation and protection Asset protection Dealing with investments of passion Behavioural and emotional aspects to investment decision making
Family Governance and dynamics
The Family Constitution - formal or informal?
- Structure and governance mechanisms Performance Measurement and reward systems How motivated are family members? Dealing with "complex family structures" Conflict Management
Succession Planning
Transition management
- Grooming the next generation(s) Educating and training future family leaders Intergenerational or multi generational planning? Distribution or growth?
An overview of the services of a Family Office
Investment strategy and asset allocation
- Implementation and monitoring the portfolio management process Access to alternative assets - special considerations for Family Offices Tax management and advisory Cash flow management and budgeting Wealth structuring and fiduciary services Multigenerational wealth transfer and succession planning Financial planning and advisory Philanthropy Family Dispute Resolution Residence and citizenship planning Managing the Family Businesses Legal support Reputation management Bookkeeping Concierge Luxury Assets
Understanding Asset Allocation
Essential elements
- The investment management process The risks and rewards of Asset Allocation The "process" Types of asset allocation: strategic and tactical Integrated Phases and cycles
Mechanics of Asset Allocation
The theoretical backdrop
- Risk and return Diversification, correlation and risk Asset and Portfolio Risk Optimisation Rebalancing and reallocation Relationship with other investment disciplines Portfolio Construction Alpha generation
Valuation of the family business
Entry
- Expansion Exit Mergers and acquisition Marriage
Trends in the Family Office industry
Developing new sources of knowledge
- The "globalization" of the high net worth family
"Specialization" with multiple providers or "one-stop shop"
- Networking groups
Speaker
The Course Director is currently working as a trainer and consultant focusing on the wealth management needs of high net worth private clients, their families and their businesses.
Prior to this Bill worked in the international private banking market for almost 30 years. His private banking career began with Royal Bank of Canada where he spent 15 years in a variety of senior roles covering all aspects of the international wealth management business both onshore (London) and offshore (Bermuda).
Bill has broad general wealth management experience but his particular area of expertise is developing financial planning solutions for international high net worth private clients and their businesses who have complex cross border planning issues. In addition to wealth structuring, tax and estate planning the practice also advises on the specific challenges in establishing and growing a successful family enterprise.
During his career Bill has had responsibility for designing and delivering financial education programmes for professional staff and wealthy families in the Middle East, Europe, USA, Canada, South America and Africa. Bill is currently developing and delivering training programmes for international banks, private banks, wealth managers, family offices, professional bodies and regulators covering a broad range of financial, investment and soft skills subjects.
Bill is a Chartered Accountant (FCA), Trust and Estate Practitioner (TEP) and Financial Planner (DipPFS).
For more information about this training visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment