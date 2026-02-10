Kerala Sahitya Akademi Chief Reaffirms Views On Power Continuity, Fuels Row

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 10 (IANS) The controversy surrounding eminent poet, critic and Kerala Sahitya Akademi President K. Satchidanandan's remarks on the need for governments to alternate in power has continued to rage in the state's political and cultural circles.

Days after his initial observation triggered sharp reactions, the former Secretary of the Sahitya Akademi returned to social media on Tuesday with a long post, seeking to place his position in a wider ideological and democratic context.

Satchidanandan's original comment, made earlier this week, was seen by many as questioning the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front's claim that it deserves a third consecutive term in office.

The remark drew heavy criticism on social media, particularly from sections aligned with the CPI(M), who accused the writer of weakening the Left at a crucial political juncture.

The debate soon moved beyond party lines and turned into a broader argument over loyalty, ideology and dissent.

In his Tuesday post, Satchidanandan made it clear that his position was rooted in Marxist thought and democratic theory, and not in short-term electoral calculations.

He invoked the ideas of contemporary Marxist philosopher Jacques Rancière, especially the concept of subaltern democracy as a defence against fascism and totalitarianism.

Democracy, he argued, must make the invisible visible and allow the unheard to speak.

The poet maintained that Marxism can remain relevant today only by empowering the poor, workers, peasants and minorities, and not by pursuing development models that appease the upper middle class while deepening inequality.

He also referred to influential works such as 'Hatred of Democracy' and 'How Democracies Die', warning against the dangers of monopoly of power and the erosion of democratic alternatives.

Responding sharply to online critics, Satchidanandan reminded readers of his own political history, including participation in workers' and tribal struggles, interrogation during the Emergency, consistent warnings about the rise of fascism since the 1980s, and his resignation from the Sahitya Akademi after the murder of scholar Kalburgi.

He also underlined that he had never sought positions or favours, and that his literary honours were earned purely on merit.

As Kerala heads into an election season marked by intense polarisation, Satchidanandan's intervention has ensured that the debate over power, ideology and democratic renewal remains firmly in the public domain.