Security Breach During MP CM Mohan Yadav's Shahdol Visit Sparks Political Row

Bhopal/Shahdol, Feb 9 (IANS) A major political controversy broke out in Madhya Pradesh on Monday following a security lapse during Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's visit to Shahdol, where Congress workers attempted to block his convoy on Sunday.

A short video, widely shared on social media, showed a group of Congress workers holding party flags running towards the Chief Minister's convoy and raising slogans against him.

The incident has been described as a serious security breach, raising questions about the preparedness of the local administration and police.

The situation unfolded when the Chief Minister's convoy was moving from Lalpur Airport to the event venue. At the Gopalpur intersection, Congress workers staged a protest, waved black flags, and tried to block the convoy.

Despite the heavy deployment of administrative and police personnel, the demonstrators managed to get close to the convoy. The viral video showed protesters jumping onto the road, raising slogans, and disrupting traffic.

Security personnel quickly intervened, detained several protesters, and took them to the police station. Legal action was initiated against those involved. The episode has triggered a wider debate on how such a breach occurred during a scheduled high-security visit of the Chief Minister.

“If Congress workers are going to be jailed for demanding clean water, then the entire Congress party is ready to fill your jails. Now I myself will go to Shahdol and demand clean water. You keep your jails ready. Clean water is the right of the people, and we will fight for it, even if it means going to jail,” state Congress president Jitu Patwari said on Monday.

Adding to the tension, Shahdol Collector Kedar Singh was also seen using a baton against one of the protesters. The move by a senior administrative officer has drawn criticism from political circles.

Opposition leaders have accused the administration of mishandling the situation. Questions are also being raised over whether the collector's action was appropriate.

Patwari responded to the incident, claiming Congress workers wanted to meet Chief Minister Yadav to hand over a memorandum seeking clean drinking water, but were instead beaten and sent to jail.