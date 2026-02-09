Economic, Social Council: 10,475 Charitable Endowments Worth Over JD1 Billion

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 9 (Petra) -- Jordan has hosted more than 10,475 charitable endowments (waqf), with a total estimated value exceeding JD1 billion, according to a study conducted by the Economic and Social Council. The study underscored the untapped potential of waqf to contribute to sustainable development across the Kingdom.Titled "The Role of Charitable Endowment in Contributing to Sustainable Development in the Kingdom – Opportunities and Challenges," the report indicated that most waqf in Jordan have focused on religious buildings, particularly mosques, as well as a number of schools, two hospitals, and four health centers. It also revealed the existence of several underutilized waqf lands and properties.The study, prepared with contributions from experts and discussed during a dialogue session attended by the Minister of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Sites, along with scholars, specialists, and legal experts, emphasized the opportunity to expand the role of waqf beyond mosque construction into broader development sectors such as education, healthcare, and community support.Mousa Shteiwi, President of the Economic and Social Council, said in a statement on Monday that the study aimed to shed light on the state of waqf in Jordan and explore its potential to support diverse development initiatives. He noted that the Islamic waqf system, with its deep historical roots and values of social solidarity and integration, has provided a framework to address national development challenges.The report highlighted the potential to enhance the investment dimension of waqf, pointing out that activities largely focused on mosque construction and maintenance have accounted for 64 percent of endowed lands.Among the key recommendations, the study called for the development of a national strategy for waqf, integrating development priorities such as education, healthcare, and social welfare. It suggested conducting comprehensive research to examine the economic and social impacts of waqf, adopting best practices from other countries, and clearly defining the developmental role of charitable endowments.The study also recommended aligning waqf planning with national economic and social programs, launching a "Waqf Atlas Project" to map endowments and establish a guide for endowers, and designing awareness campaigns to encourage citizens and endowers to establish schools, hospitals, and other waqf projects.Furthermore, the report emphasized the importance of reviving national initiatives in education and health waqf, creating waqf funds to invest in specific sectors, managing waqf schools and hospitals, supporting persons with disabilities, and backing micro, small, and medium enterprises.It also encouraged harmonizing different religious interpretations regarding waqf conditions, activating media campaigns to raise public awareness, and reviewing the 2012 Waqf Sukuk Law and its regulations to maximize the benefits of these instruments.