Al-Balqa' University, Egypt's AASTMT Partner To Advance Maritime Education

Salt, Feb. 9 (Petra)-- Al-Balqa' Applied University has established a strategic partnership with the Arab Academy for Science, Technology, and Maritime Transport in Egypt (AASTMT) to strengthen academic and research collaboration.The agreement, signed by Al-Balqa' University President Ahmed Fakhri Al-Ajlouni and Arab Academy President Ismail Farag, will facilitate student exchanges at both undergraduate and graduate levels, support joint academic programs, including postgraduate studies in maritime transport, and promote faculty mobility and research development opportunities.The MoU also sets the framework for collaborative research projects, the exchange of scientific publications, and the organization of workshops, conferences, and joint cultural and scientific forums.Officials from both institutions described the partnership as a significant step toward advancing higher education and research, enhancing academic standards, and aligning graduate skills with the demands of local, regional, and global labor markets.The agreement reflects the spirit of the trilateral summit between Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq, which highlighted the importance of cooperation among maritime education institutions in the region.