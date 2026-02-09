Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FM Condoles With Lebanese Counterpart Over Bab Al-Tabbaneh Victims


2026-02-09 05:05:59
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Feb. 9 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, Ayman Safadi, contacted Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raji on Monday to offer the Kingdom's condolences for the victims of the Bab al-Tabbaneh building collapse in Tripoli and to wish a swift recovery for those injured.
During the call, Safadi assured Lebanon that, under the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II, Jordan stands ready to provide any necessary assistance to help manage the aftermath of this tragic event, reaffirming the country's steadfast support and solidarity with the Lebanese people.

Jordan News Agency

