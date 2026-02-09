TRA Launches Ipv6 Training Program To Boost Digital Infrastructure

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 9 (Petra)-- The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has launched a specialized training program focused on Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) and its applications in telecommunications network infrastructure.The initiative was organized in partnership with RIPE NCC, the GSMA, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).Lara Al-Khatib, Chairperson of the TRA Board of Commissioners, said the program is part of Jordan's efforts to modernize internet infrastructure, align with regional digital strategies, enhance international collaboration, and accelerate technical and regulatory readiness for the adoption of IPv6.She emphasized that transitioning to IPv6 is not just a technical upgrade but a strategic investment to improve network security, resilience, and sustainability, meeting the growing demands of the digital economy and society.Al-Khatib added that the program equips internet operators and service providers with the technical skills and operational tools needed to enhance their capabilities and develop policies and regulatory frameworks in line with global best practices.Chafic Chaya, Regional Manager for Public Policy and Government Affairs for the Middle East at RIPE NCC, said the training translates international partnerships into practical results by building technical expertise, supporting the shift to more secure and resilient networks, and advancing the modernization of internet infrastructure to serve economic growth and societal development.