Health, Digital Economy Ministries Expand Services At Digital Health Center

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 9 (Petra)-- The Ministries of Health and Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship announced on Monday a major expansion of the Jordan Digital Health Center, linking it to seven additional public hospitals. The initiative now covers 12 hospitals and three health centers across the Kingdom, providing citizens with broader access to remote medical consultations and specialized care.The expansion, launched under the National Council for Future Technology, reflects directives from His Royal Highness Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II to harness advanced digital technologies in healthcare. Officials say the move aims to improve service quality, streamline patient care, and reduce pressure on medical staff.The newly connected hospitals include Ruwaished, Northern Badia, Princess Iman - Maadi, Southern Shuna, Abu Ubaida, Muath Bin Jabal, and Ghor Al-Safi. They join the five hospitals already linked during the first phase: Ramtha, Tafila, Mafraq, Maan, and Al-Iman - Ajloun.Since its launch in July, the Digital Health Center has delivered more than 29,000 remote radiology reports, monitored over 19,000 dialysis sessions, and overseen care for more than 900 intensive care patients. Its telemedicine clinics for diabetes, endocrinology, and cardiology have served hundreds of patients, reducing the need for travel and improving access to specialist consultations.The Center's digital systems allow doctors to review medical images, issue reports electronically, and coordinate patient care remotely, enhancing response times and overall treatment quality. It also helps hospitals monitor capacity and manage medicine inventories, optimizing resources and reducing waste.Funded by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, the Digital Health Center serves as a national model of collaboration between the healthcare and digital sectors. Officials describe it as a step toward faster, higher-quality, and more equitable healthcare services, improving the patient experience and demonstrating Jordan's commitment to leveraging technology to serve citizens nationwide.