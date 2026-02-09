Kyrgyzstan Eases Road Transport Permits To China With New E-Permit System
The announcement was made by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, during a meeting of the Presidential Administration.
Moreover, it was highlighted during the meeting that, in the past, carriers were required to submit documents in person to the Ministry of Transport, a process that could take up to 24 hours.
However, with the implementation of the e-Permit software system, which facilitates online applications, cashless payments, and electronic data exchanges via the Tunduk platform, bureaucratic procedures have been significantly streamlined. This has reduced the processing time from 24 hours to approximately 10 minutes.
The meeting also touched upon reforms concerning border crossing procedures within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).
"Carriers are no longer obligated to submit physical documents. The data exchange between government agencies is now fully automated, and the electronic issuance of cabotage permits has been introduced. As a result, transport inspection times have been drastically reduced, and administrative barriers have been significantly minimized," the statement emphasized.
