IMF Executive Explores Restoration Progress In Azerbaijan's Aghdam, Khankendi, Shusha

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), led by Patryk Loszewski, Executive Director of the electoral group, visited Azerbaijan's Aghdam, Khankendi, and Shusha cities to explore the restoration activities, Trend reports via the Ministry of Finance.

During the visit, the executive director was provided with detailed information on the large-scale restoration and reconstruction work carried out in Aghdam, which was destroyed during the occupation, the implementation of the city's master plan, the formation of modern infrastructure, as well as the measures taken to gradually resettle the population within the framework of the Great Return Program.

Loszewski also got acquainted with the activities of the central part of Khankendi and the main infrastructure facilities, the restoration and reconstruction work carried out there, the organization of social infrastructure, and measures taken to ensure the living conditions of residents.

During the visit to Shusha, the guest was provided with extensive information on the city's rich historical and cultural heritage, the restoration of cultural monuments, as well as the implemented infrastructure and tourism projects. The information noted that Shusha, as the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, plays an important role in the social, cultural, and economic life of the region.