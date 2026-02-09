Bullet-Riddled Body Of Teen Found In Khyber, Police Investigate
According to initial reports, the bullet-riddled body of an 18-year-old girl was recovered in the jurisdiction of Ali Masjid Police Station in Khyber district.
Police say the victim was from Peshawar and was shot dead with a pistol.
Police sources added that evidence has been collected from the scene and investigations have begun, while local residents have demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits and strict action.
