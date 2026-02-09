Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bullet-Riddled Body Of Teen Found In Khyber, Police Investigate

2026-02-09 05:05:14
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)

According to initial reports, the bullet-riddled body of an 18-year-old girl was recovered in the jurisdiction of Ali Masjid Police Station in Khyber district.

Police say the victim was from Peshawar and was shot dead with a pistol.

Also Read: KP on Edge as Security Operations Loom in Khyber, Kurram, North Waziristan

Police sources added that evidence has been collected from the scene and investigations have begun, while local residents have demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits and strict action.

Tribal News Network

