K-P Transgender Workers Protest Over Unpaid Training Stipends

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Forty transgender individuals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were given beautician training under the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Peshawar. However, even after five months, they have not been paid the promised 73,000 PKR.

Arzu Khan, Executive Director of Manzil Foundation and President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transgender Community, stated that the training was conducted with the support of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Economic Transformation Project under UET Peshawar.

She said that at the end of the training, participants were promised not only certificates but also 73,000 PKR each, which has still not been paid.

Arzu Khan added that they participated in the skill development project at their own cost, even providing vehicles for the 10-day training, but the program officials, including Saba, Dr. Shehzad, and Dr. Zubair, kept the funds for themselves instead of providing the payment.

She further said that they are now striving to earn a legitimate living, having stopped dance parties and other programs, yet their rightful dues are still not given.

Citing Punjab as an example, she said that there, multiple programs for transgender individuals are running successfully, allowing them to earn a living comfortably, whereas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, they face discriminatory treatment.

Arzu Khan announced that starting today, she will hold a three-day protest in Hayatabad in front of the relevant authorities to pressure them into paying transgender individuals their due rights.