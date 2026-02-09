Russians Launch Nearly 90 Strikes On Sumy Region In 24 Hours, Seven People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook.

In the Shostka community, a 25-year-old and 35-year-old woman and men aged 34 and 36 were injured as a result of an enemy UAV strike.

In the Sumy community, a 19-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were injured in a Russian drone attack.

In the Komyshi community, a 33-year-old man was wounded by a UAV strike.

The most strikes were recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

The enemy used mortars, artillery, MLRS, FPV drones, UAVs, and guided aerial bombs.

In the Shostka community, a store, a restaurant, a farm building, and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

In the Sumy community, private homes and a private car were damaged, and in the Bilopillia community, a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged.

In the Komyshi community, non-residential premises and civil infrastructure facilities were damaged, while in the Krolevets community, civil infrastructure facilities and private residential buildings were damaged.

Civil infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Znob-Novhorod community.

Two people were evacuated from border communities during the day.

As reported by Ukrinform, on February 8, Russian troops attacked a car with a drone in the Sumy region. A 19-year-old driver and a 16-year-old passenger were injur d.