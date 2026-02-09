Russians Launch Nearly 90 Strikes On Sumy Region In 24 Hours, Seven People Injured
In the Shostka community, a 25-year-old and 35-year-old woman and men aged 34 and 36 were injured as a result of an enemy UAV strike.
In the Sumy community, a 19-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were injured in a Russian drone attack.
In the Komyshi community, a 33-year-old man was wounded by a UAV strike.
The most strikes were recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.
The enemy used mortars, artillery, MLRS, FPV drones, UAVs, and guided aerial bombs.
In the Shostka community, a store, a restaurant, a farm building, and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.Read also: Defense Forces liberate Chuhunivka in Kharkiv region from Russians
In the Sumy community, private homes and a private car were damaged, and in the Bilopillia community, a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged.
In the Komyshi community, non-residential premises and civil infrastructure facilities were damaged, while in the Krolevets community, civil infrastructure facilities and private residential buildings were damaged.
Civil infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Znob-Novhorod community.
Two people were evacuated from border communities during the day.
As reported by Ukrinform, on February 8, Russian troops attacked a car with a drone in the Sumy region. A 19-year-old driver and a 16-year-old passenger were injur d.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment