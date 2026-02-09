Air Defense Forces Destroy 116 Drones And Intercept Russian Ballistic Missiles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 8, the invaders attacked with 11 Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Bryansk region, as well as 149 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of UCAVs from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo (Russian Federation), temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiiske (temporarily occupied Crimea), and about 90 Shahed-type drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:30 a.m. on Monday, February 9, Air Defense Forces shot down/jammed 116 drones.

In addition, some of the Iskander-M ballistic missiles were intercepted and did not reach their targets.

Missiles and 23 UCAVs targeted 15 locations, with debris reported at 6 other sites.

Russian army loses 1,250 troops in war against Ukraine over past day

The attack continues, with several enemy drones in the airspace.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of February 8, an air raid alert was declare in several regions, including Kyiv, due to the threat of Russian ballistic weapons being used.

Photo: AFU General Staff