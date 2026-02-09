Number Of Injured Rescuers Increases To Two After Russian Attack On Yahotyn

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk on television, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"One of the largest logistics hubs in the Boryspil district, the city of Yahotyn, was destroyed. Its total area is about 50,000 m2, of which 40,000 m2 were damaged and destroyed by fire after being struck by an unmanned aerial vehicle. Thanks to the State Emergency Service's work, part of the area was saved and preserved. Unfortunately, the facility sustained damage, and the supporting beams collapsed. One rescuer was killed. Two others were injured," Kalashnyk said.

He reported that five private residential buildings in the Brovary district were damaged that day,“but the consequences are not significant.”

“These objects can be restored. Unfortunately, it will not be possible to restore the life of the person who died. Therefore, we offer our condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues,” emphasized the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

As reported by Ukrinform, on February 7, the State Emergency Service reported that rescuer Mykhailo Protsenko died while liquidating the consequences of the Russian attack in Yahotyn.

At that time, rescuers reported one casualty from this attack: the commander of the 22nd State Fire and Rescue Unit, Master Sergeant Serhii Hobotnia.

Photo: State Emergency Service